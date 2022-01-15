The Kentucky Wildcats’ season is off to a solid start, as they sit 13-3 overall with a 3-1 SEC record and ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

However, they have yet to earn a win over a ranked opponent, going 0-2 in their previous chances vs. Duke and LSU respectively, though both came away from Rupp Arena.

That can change Saturday as they’ll welcome the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers for a critical SEC showdown.

The Volunteers are 11-4 this season with an even 2-2 mark in conference play. Their losses have come to ranked Villanova, Texas Tech, Alabama and LSU teams. They hold big wins over top 10-ranked Arizona and beat the same North Carolina team that is currently Kentucky’s strongest win.

Despite Kentucky’s struggles last season, the Cats and Vols split their two matchups, with the Volunteers winning 82-71 at Rupp Arena, while UK won 70-55 in Knoxville.

Tennessee has left Rupp Arena victorious in each of their last two trips to the Bluegrass and have won three of the last four matchups in Lexington.

Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes is 9-8 all-time against Kentucky with an 8-6 record since arriving at Tennessee.

Can the Cats snap their two-game home losing skid to the Vols and earn their first ranked win? Or will the Vols continue to excel at Rupp?

Make your prediction in the poll below and in the comments section!

Poll Who wins Kentucky vs. Tennessee? Kentucky

Tennessee vote view results 86% Kentucky (188 votes)

13% Tennessee (29 votes) 217 votes total Vote Now

Go follow our Twitter page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.