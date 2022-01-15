Tyrell Ajian announces return to Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats ball-hawking safety Tyrell Ajian will be returning for one final ride.

Ajian announced the news Saturday on Twitter that he’s coming back for what will be a sixth season, as he will be a super senior.

In four seasons at Kentucky after redshirting in 2017, Ajian has made four interceptions, with one in each year. His 2021 interception was a game-sealing 95-yard interception return touchdown in the Wildcats’ 28-23 win over Chattanooga.

Ajian also made one of the biggest plays in the four bowl game victories he’s been a part of at Kentucky, as he blocked a field goal in the Wildcats’ 2021 Gator Bowl win over North Carolina State.

Ajian has made 121 career total tackles and deflected four passes in his four years as a Wildcat. The Mansfield, Ohio native will be a welcomed addition to a UK secondary losing Davonte Robinson, Yusuf Corker, Cedrick Dort and Quandre Mosley.

Looking ahead, Ajian will likely play alongside rising junior Vito Tisdale, who has splashed with some big hits playing in a reserve role at the second safety spot.

