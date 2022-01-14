Kentucky has interest in former Alabama WR Javon Baker

Just one day after the Kentucky Wildcats lost Tre’Von Morgan to the transfer portal, a new wide receiver target has emerged within the portal.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, Kentucky is showing interest in former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout Javon Baker. Cats Illustrated broke the news first.

Thank you @AlabamaFTBL For everything I’m a ryde out forever❤️ pic.twitter.com/3oVBOpEKdB — 5 (@javondbaker7) January 14, 2022

Originally from the 2020 class, the 6-foot-1 Baker was a 4-star prospect out of Georgia ranked 110th nationally and 20th among receiver prospects via Rivals. He chose Alabama over offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles among others. Kentucky also offered.

Baker appeared in 12 games this season, primarily as a backup receiver wideout and special teams contributor, and caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. He’s a tremendous athlete and was even seen doing backflips following Alabama’s 2021 national title win over Ohio State.

Kentucky has a world of talent at the receiver position with guys like Dekel Crowdus, Barion Brown, Chauncey Magwood, Dane Key and Chris Lewis. However, there’s not much experience outside of Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson, so adding another receiver with several years of college football under his belt would be ideal.

Saying this, he obviously didn’t see many targets at Alabama while playing behind future NFL Draft picks like Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams and John Metchie, so it will be interesting to see how far up Baker will be on Kentucky’s transfer recruiting big board.

Here are some high schools highlights of Baker in action.

