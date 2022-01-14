Mel Tucker left Kentucky off his final Coaches Poll, and Vince Marrow took notice

The Kentucky Wildcats football team easily proved themselves to be among the top 25 programs in the country after a thrilling win over then-No. 15 Iowa.

As the final Coaches Poll was released this week, the Cats came in at No. 15, which is three spots higher than their ranking in the final AP Poll.

Noted by Jon Hale of the Courier Journal, there were two coaches who left UK off their final top 25. One of which was San Diego State’s Brady Hoke, and the other is a familiar name in Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, who even had Iowa at No. 25.

The Kentucky-Tucker ribaldry doesn’t go back too far, but has definitely been a good one since his arrival in East Lansing.

As many of you probably remember, once Tucker got to Michigan State, one of the first staff moves he pursued was landing Vince Marrow from Kentucky.

Marrow eventually turned him down, but now they have begun locking heads on the recruiting trail. Most recently was the recruitment of Kiyaunta Goodwin, who turned down Tucker and the Spartans to play for Kentucky.

Even though there have been some battles the last several seasons, one would think Tucker has to recognize how good this Kentucky program is becoming under Mark Stoops. His omission of the Cats in his poll even got a response from the Big Dog himself in Vince Marrow.

This battle seems to just be at the beginning stages. Should be a fun one over the next several seasons.

You can’t stop what’s coming @UKFootball is a top 25 program deal with it 4 straight bowl wins facts is facts. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) January 14, 2022

