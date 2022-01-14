Sahvir Wheeler has resumed practicing and looks good to go vs. Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats will look to win their first game vs. a top 25 foe Saturday when the Tennessee Volunteers invade Rupp Arena.

One of the biggest keys to winning Saturday will be containing the Vols’ deep backcourt, which is where Sahvir Wheeler and his intense ball pressure could be the x-factor to Kentucky beating Tennessee in Rupp Arena for the first time since 2019.

Good news: It sounds like Wheeler is good to go, at least based on what John Calipari had to say during his Friday press conference. Wheeler has resumed practicing, and Calipari is optimistic the junior guard will be good to go Saturday at 1 pm ET.

John Calipari is optimistic Sahvir Wheeler will play against Tennessee, saying Wheeler did practice with the Cats yesterday:



"My guess is, unless something happens today in practice, he'll be available tomorrow." — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 14, 2022

Also, A Sea of Blue alum Tres Terrell reported earlier this week that Wheeler would return vs. Tennessee.

Even though TyTy Washington has been thriving as the lead guard with Wheeler out, there’s no one on this roster that’s as good of an on-ball defender as Wheeler. Even if he’s coming off the bench, his impact will be greatly felt, not to mention it’s always good to have someone as good as him to run the offense if TyTy gets hurt or is in foul trouble.

Oh, and now there’s the potential for a four-guard lineup. Perhaps we’ll see some of that vs. the Vols.

