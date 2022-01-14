Friday Headlines: Former Cats in NBA All-Star Voting Edition

NBA All-Star voting is well underway with four former Kentucky Wildcats included in the second batch of votes. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles), Bam Adebayo (Miami), Devin Booker (Phoenix) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota) found themselves on within the top-10 at their position in their respective conferences. Davis is fifth in Western Conference front-court voting while Towns is eighth. Booker is fifth in Western Conference back-court voting while Adebayo is seventh in Eastern Conference front-court voting.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Lakers‘ LeBron James and Bulls‘ DeMar DeRozan continue to lead in the NBA’s second All-Star Game fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/Ml9CPPdvLi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2022

Davis is averaging 23 points & 10 boards in his third season with the Lakers. While the team has struggled to dig themselves out of the .500 mark, he’s been one of the bright spots for a team that many still believe can win a title later this summer.

Adebayo, matching last season’s average of 18.7 points per game, is also grabbing 10 rebounds per game while also playing a significant role on the Eastern Conference’s second-best team.

Playing alongside future first ballot Hall of Famer Chris Paul, Booker continues to make his case as one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. He’s averaging 23-5-4 this season and is fueling the Suns to a NBA-best 31-9 record.

Towns, averaging 24 points & 9 rebounds, has his team just below .500. For a franchise that has more than struggled over the last several years, it’s certainly rewarding to see the Timberwolves have a chance at contending for a playoff spot down the stretch.

If Nuggets guard Jamal Murray wasn’t rehabbing from a torn ACL, he would most likely be floating around the Western Conference back-court list. Julius Randle, who is averaging 19 points & 10 boards for the New York Knicks, finds himself on the outside looking in.

This year’s All-Star game is just over a month away. The game will be played on February 20th in Cleveland. Fan voting for all-star selections will end on January 22nd.

pic.twitter.com/vx6j0PwdT1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 13, 2022

