Chin Coleman would like to see a 4-guard lineup

All of Big Blue Nation has been pleading with John Calipari to try and avoid the three-forward lineup that has been rolled out several times this season.

The most recent scenario of this happening happened on Tuesday night as the Kentucky Wildcats took on Vanderbilt. After getting off to a fast start offensively, a variation of the three-big lineup was placed into the game, and almost immediately, the offense stalled.

The following day, assistant coach Chin Coleman joined BBN Radio with Darren Headrick and Maggie Davis and made a statement that will be music to fans ears.

Chin Coleman weighs in on the 3 guard line up conversation:



"It's a more lethal line up when we have multiple guards on the floor. I want to see us play four guards... I think that's a death lineup, with Oscar and whoever else"



From last night's BBN Radio with @Darren_Headrick pic.twitter.com/I9WehgpRVX — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) January 13, 2022

This statement comes shortly after Coach Calipari stated he also prefers to play a three-guard lineup, as “It’s how I like to coach.”

Obviously, the best Kentucky teams under Calipari have run some semblance of a three-guard lineup at times, most recently the 2019-20 team with Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley. But the thought of four guards would be wild.

With the way the rotations have shaken out to this point in the season, if Cal is to role and four-guard & Oscar lineup out, it would feature Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, Kellan Grady, and Davion Mintz. That sounds like an offensive juggernaut to me.

The pace of the game and matchups will absolutely dictate if this line-up is ever put out there, but it sure would be a fun one.