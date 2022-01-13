Tre’Von Morgan enters transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats are losing another player to the transfer portal.

According to Rivals.com, wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan is now in the portal following his first year with the Wildcats. He did not record any statistics this season.

A 6-foot-6 wideout out of Massillon (OH), Morgan originally signed with the Michigan State Spartans in the 2019 class over Iowa, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Washington State, Rutgers and Virginia among others.

Morgan was ranked the No. 9 player in Ohio and the No. 44 wide receiver recruit in 2019 via Rivals. He redshirted his first year in East Lansing, then played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in 2020, catching two passes, one of those being a 26-yard touchdown against Penn State.

Morgan will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Kentucky has now lost Morgan, Wan’Dale Robinson, Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps this offseason at wide receiver. Don’t be surprised if Kentucky ops to take another receiver in the transfer portal at some point this offseason.