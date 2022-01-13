ESPN ranks Oscar Tshiebwe the No. 3 player in men’s college basketball

Oscar Tshiebwe has been an absolute beast for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, as he’s averaging 17 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals a game while shooting 62% from the field.

Over the last two games, he has put up an astounding 29.5 points and 15 rebounds on average. So of course, Big O continues to get more and more National Player of the Year hype.

ESPN’s John Gasaway ranked the top 25 men’s college basketball players in the country right now. Tshiebwe came in at No. 3 behind Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis at No. 1 and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn at No. 2.

Here is what Gasaway had to say about Tshiebwe.

“Tshiebwe as an individual has a higher offensive rebound percentage than 30 or so entire Division I teams, including NCAA tournament hopefuls like Colorado State and Minnesota. He leads the nation in both offensive and defensive rebound rates at KenPom, and the 6-foot-9 junior could become the first player in the modern era to average a 15-15 double-double for an entire season. In a not atypical effort during Kentucky’s win over Georgia last weekend, Tshiebwe rang up 29 points to go along with 17 boards. He has yet to foul out as a Wildcat, and he’s playing more minutes than he did as a freshman during his only full season at West Virginia. Every minute Tshiebwe’s on the floor translates into diminished rebounding at both ends of the floor for the opponent.”

It is incredible the numbers that Tshiebwe has been putting up this season and he is well on his way to being a serious contender for National Player of the Year. The BBN has known this for weeks, but the national media is finally starting to figure that out as well.

You can check out Gasaway’s entire list of the top 25 players in men’s college basketball here.

