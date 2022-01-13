Wan’Dale Robinson earns All-Bowl Team honors

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson made sure his final collegiate game was one to remember, and it’s netted him yet another postseason honor.

Wednesday, Robinson was named to the 2022 All-Bowl Team by the USA Today. He was named MVP of the Wildcats’ 20-17 victory over No. 15 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Other postseason honors he’s brought in include:

Second-Team All-America (PFF)

First-Team All-SEC (PFF)

Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches, AP)

Oh, and of course, a Citrus Bowl trophy.

Against Iowa, Robinson set Kentucky bowl records with 10 receptions for 170 yards, 86 coming on the game-winning drive before Chris Rodriguez Jr. scored game-winning touchdown.

A 5-foot-10, 183-pounder from Frankfort (KY), Robinson finished his historic season in Lexington with a team-high 104 catches for 1,334 receiving yards, both of which are single-season program records. He ranks 17th in school history in receiving yardage, despite playing in just 13 games as a Wildcat.

Robinson also became the sixth player in SEC history to catch at least 100 passes in a season, including Mississippi State’s Makai Polk this season. Robinson had six 100-yard games, which ranks second on the Wildcats’ single-season list. He joins Randall Cobb as the only two receivers in school history to have 12 or more receptions in multiple games during their career.

