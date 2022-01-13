Kentucky is locking in on 2 transfer cornerbacks

It is no secret that the Kentucky Wildcats need some help in the secondary this coming season. Especially at the cornerback position.

The staff brought in several high school recruits in Andre Stewart and Elijah Reed, to help the strength of the position for the future, but it will need immediate help to make an impact in 2022.

Here comes the transfer portal.

Earlier today Matt Jones of KSR reported two players, Mekhi Blackmon and Ameer Speed, are two players who could become additions to next year's team.

Let’s first take a look at Blackmon.

Originally from California, the six-foot and 175-pound defensive back is in the portal after deciding to leave Colorado.

Blackmon was productive in his time in Boulder, as he spent three seasons playing for the Buffaloes.

The bill of his time came in 2020 and 2021, after redshirting the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury. This past season he totaled 41 tackles with one interception, and four pass breakups.

Blackmon committed to Colorado after playing for the College of San Mateo. He was considered a three-star recruit in the class of 2018 coming out of JUCO.

With one season of eligibility remaining, Blackmon brings experience to a young position room. Not to mention the success this staff has had with JUCO players in their tenures.

Now, let’s look at a more familiar name in Ameer Speed.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound cornerback, has entered the portal from Georgia, and should have plenty of suitors to transfer into.

One of the starting corners for the Dawgs early before the star freshman stepped in.

The 2021 season was the most productive for Speed as he totaled 13 tackles, but ultimately just got covered up by the talent Georgia continually brings in.

We all know how much Coach Stoops like big physical corners, and Speed has the measurables to fit right into that group.

Speed was originally a 3-star recruit in the class of 2017 according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He committed to Georgia over offers from Michigan State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State, and plenty of others.

There seems to be some interest heating up with both players, so fans should be on commitment watch over the next several weeks as the staff tries to fill the holes on the outside.