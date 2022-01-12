4-star DB Zahquan Frazier won’t enroll at Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a special season that could pave the way for an even greater 2022 campaign. However, the cornerback room was a major weakness at times this past season and needed significant upgrades heading into next year.

One big piece of the help they were set to get was 4-star junior college cornerback Zahquan Frazier, who signed with Kentucky during the early signing period.

Unfortunately, something went wrong, and Frazier will no longer enroll at Kentucky.

I will not be enrolling at kentucky .. I will be attending another university. #GodsPlan ❤️ — zahh (@ZFrazier19) January 12, 2022

The 6-foot-4 Frazier is from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. He held official offers from Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Texas Tech, among others. He’s ranked as the No. 3 JUCO safety prospect at 247 Sports, while Rivals has him listed as a cornerback, the likely position he would have played in Lexington.

In nine career games at Coffeyville Community College, Frazier recorded 31 tackles (26 solo), and recovered a fumble. He averaged 3.4 tackles per game. While he’s not Kentucky’s highest-ranked pledge for 2022, he may end up having the biggest role for the 2022 football team.

Mark Stoops and co. have had a tough go at it recruiting JUCO defensive backs this cycle. They lost a pledge from fellow JUCO cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson during the early signing period after he flipped his commitment from Kentucky to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Back to the drawing board.

