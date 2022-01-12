Dare Rosenthal declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to replace three of their five starting offensive linemen from 2021, as junior offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rosenthal landed in Lexington last summer after starting his college career at LSU. After redshirting in 2018 with the Tigers, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle made three starts and played in five games during LSU’s 2019 national championship season.

Rosenthal made seven starts for the Tigers in 2020 in his final season for his home state school before transferring to Kentucky for 2021, where he served as the Cats’ starting left tackle.

With Rosenthal gone, he joins Luke Fortner and Darian Kinnard in the NFL Draft and leaves Kentucky without three of their starting offensive lineman for 2022.

Thus, Auburn transfer Tashawn Manning and reserves such as Jeremy Flax, John Young and other young tackles will be counted on to step up and emerge as viable starters along the Big Blue Wall.

Best of luck to Rosenthal as he begins his professional career.

