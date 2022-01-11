Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Vanderbilt

The third time’s the charm as the Kentucky Wildcats finally pick up a road win in their third true-road game of the season down in Nashville, 78-66.

Kentucky ended the first half on a ferocious run after Vanderbilt knotted things up in the first half by way of a 12-0 run.

Kentucky would lead by as many as 28 in the second half before autopilot mode kicked in and Vandy cut the lead to 12, which would be the final margin.

Oscar Tshiebwe put on his best performance of the season, which is saying something, as he becomes the first Wildcat since Tayshaun Prince to put up 30 points and 10+ rebounds in a game. Tshiebwe finished with 30 points and 13 boards.

Sahvir Wheeler missed his second straight game due to a neck injury, but not playing tonight allows him some much-needed recovery time with a date with the Tennessee Volunteers looming on Saturday.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the Wildcats’ win:

Picking up the win in Nashville pic.twitter.com/sHMD7ewSbG — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 12, 2022

This will be six straight wins at Vandy and 11 in a row against the Dores for Kentucky. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 12, 2022

Jacob Toppin found the other trampoline. Goodness. Cats just bludgeoning Vanderbilt now. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 12, 2022

Did he hit his head on the rim? — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) January 12, 2022

Bryce Hopkins has a bright future and John Calipari knows it. Nothing but encouragement tonight from Calipari. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 12, 2022

Like … 30 & 13. And still half a half to play. If Oscar ain’t in NPOY talks, they’re doing it wrong. — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) January 12, 2022

The SEC should just force Vandy to change their name from the Commodores to the ConfidenceBuilders. ™️ — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 12, 2022

Big O - 30 PTS, 13 REB



Last 30-10 game at UK? Tayshaun Prince with 31 PTS, 11 REB vs. UNC on 12/9/01. pic.twitter.com/HAxm72OUIQ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 12, 2022

Sometimes I do wonder how good Oscar Tshiebwe could be, if only he worked hard…



Career high 30 points in 30 minutes against Vanderbilt — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) January 12, 2022

I can’t imagine a Kentucky fan not liking this team



They share the ball, play fundamentally sounds, are good shooters, older players and GREAT kids



This reminds me of the 2003 team which I loved. Watching them is truly a joy — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 12, 2022

Tshiebwe is the first Kentucky player to have at least 30 pts & 10 reb in a game since Tayshaun Prince on Dec. 9 2001 against UNC #BBN — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) January 12, 2022

I think the biggest compliment I could give Oscar Tshiebwe is that you see he finished with 30 points and 13 boards and you sort of just nod your head, unsurprised. Ridiculous individual stat lines have become the norm for him. Seems to set a record every game. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 12, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe has UK's first 30 point game since Immanuel Quickley on February 25, 2020 — Matt Sak (@MattSakBBN) January 12, 2022

Here's the thing I see:



Kentucky, with Wheeler, has seven guys it can trust. That's just enough, but not a ton. Shaedon Sharpe, get yourself in shape and come on down. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 12, 2022

UK coach John Calipari excited about the progress Oscar Tshiebwe has made on the offensive end of the floor. "Remember when he was missing 2-footers at the beginning of the year?" Has games of 30 and 29 points to his credit now. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) January 12, 2022

Lmao at all the blue in Nashville pic.twitter.com/LkfWbIiYdb — Cameron Newton (@morrisoncrying) January 12, 2022

This Kentucky team is getting to be so fun to watch offensively. Davion Mintz shooting it well. TyTy Washington is just a star. Oscar Tshiebwe continues to dominate. AND doing this without the engine to the car, Sahvir Wheeler. When he comes back...look out. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 12, 2022

FINAL: Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 66



Cats were up 28 w/ 6:14 left but Vanderbilt ended the game on a 16-0 run. It didn’t matter. Another dominant performance by Oscar, who had 30 pts and 13 rebounds. TyTy looked great again and I LOVED the production from Keion Brooks. Great to see — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 12, 2022

Tshiebwe is the +/- champ at +25. Mintz was on his heels at +24 — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) January 12, 2022

“That guy doesn’t work hard enough.”



-Bob Huggins pic.twitter.com/7MLo5D52fm — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 12, 2022

Big O is a MONSTER @Oscartshiebwe34 is the first member of @KentuckyMBB to post 30 and 10 since Tayshaun Prince in 2001 pic.twitter.com/2QdCraQMmh — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 12, 2022

Coach Cal says Brad is the reason the staff wore suits tonight:



“My son bought suits, and I have to sleep with that kid’s mom, you know that?! He’s been all over me to wear SUITS” pic.twitter.com/DZGEu1blA3 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 12, 2022

