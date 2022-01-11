 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Vanderbilt

Any road win is a good win.

NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Vanderbilt Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The third time’s the charm as the Kentucky Wildcats finally pick up a road win in their third true-road game of the season down in Nashville, 78-66.

Kentucky ended the first half on a ferocious run after Vanderbilt knotted things up in the first half by way of a 12-0 run.

Kentucky would lead by as many as 28 in the second half before autopilot mode kicked in and Vandy cut the lead to 12, which would be the final margin.

Oscar Tshiebwe put on his best performance of the season, which is saying something, as he becomes the first Wildcat since Tayshaun Prince to put up 30 points and 10+ rebounds in a game. Tshiebwe finished with 30 points and 13 boards.

Sahvir Wheeler missed his second straight game due to a neck injury, but not playing tonight allows him some much-needed recovery time with a date with the Tennessee Volunteers looming on Saturday.

