Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores tonight at 7 pm ET inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN. Go here for more viewing info.
Vanderbilt has been a solid team this season compared to recent years, and they’ve been in quite a few close games. Scottie Pippen Jr. is back, and he’s doing plenty of damage at 18.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.8 APG.
While Pippen Jr.’s numbers are down a bit this season, he’s still every bit as talented, and I’m sure the Cats will put a lot of their defensive focus on him.
Kentucky is riding high after a beatdown of Georgia at home. Oscar Tshiebwe had another outstanding game, but the real storyline was the record-breaking performance TyTy Washington had. 17 points and 17 assists are ridiculous, and when you break a record held by John Wall, you know it’s something special.
Fellow point guard Sahvir Wheeler is still questionable to play due to a neck injury that kept him out vs. Georgia. If Wheeler plays, it will be interesting to see how he runs the offense compared to Washington.
