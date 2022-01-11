Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores tonight at 7 pm ET inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN. Go here for more viewing info.

Vanderbilt has been a solid team this season compared to recent years, and they’ve been in quite a few close games. Scottie Pippen Jr. is back, and he’s doing plenty of damage at 18.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.8 APG.

While Pippen Jr.’s numbers are down a bit this season, he’s still every bit as talented, and I’m sure the Cats will put a lot of their defensive focus on him.

Kentucky is riding high after a beatdown of Georgia at home. Oscar Tshiebwe had another outstanding game, but the real storyline was the record-breaking performance TyTy Washington had. 17 points and 17 assists are ridiculous, and when you break a record held by John Wall, you know it’s something special.

Fellow point guard Sahvir Wheeler is still questionable to play due to a neck injury that kept him out vs. Georgia. If Wheeler plays, it will be interesting to see how he runs the offense compared to Washington.

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads:

Let’s Go Cats!