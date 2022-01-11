Tuesday Headlines: Vanderbilt Gameday Edition

It’s Kentucky Wildcats gameday as tonight the No. 18 ranked Cats will make the trip south to the Music City to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores with tip-off slated for a 7:00 pm ET tip-off on ESPN.

Kentucky travels to Nashville fresh off a 92-77 home win over Georgia that saw freshman Ty Ty Washington step in at the point guard position with Sahvir Wheeler out and dish out a single-game program record 17 assists.

However, with their loss to LSU last Tuesday, the Cats dropped two spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Poll and will be seeking their first true road game victory of the season at Vanderbilt after losing on the road in Baton Rouge and in South Bend earlier this season to Notre Dame.

Vanderbilt, who has been the laughingstock of the SEC the last three seasons, is much improved this winter as they are currently 9-5 overall and knocked off a strong Arkansas team back on January 4 in their SEC opener. On Saturday, the Commodores fell at home to South Carolina 72-70 on Saturday, putting them at 1-1 in conference play.

Junior guard Scottie Pippen Jr. ranks second in the SEC in scoring, averaging 18.3 points per game for Vanderbilt, which ranks only behind Arkansas’s JD Notae, who leads the conference at 18.8 points.

Kentucky has not lost to Vanderbilt since a road 74-62 loss in 2016, making their 10-game winning streak over the Dores their current longest against any SEC foe.

Will Kentucky continue their dominance over Vanderbilt? We will find out in Nashville tonight.

Tweets of the Day

My final @AP_Top25 poll:



1/2-Bama/UGA result

3-Michigan

4-Baylor

5-Cincinnati

6-Okla St

7-Ohio St

8-Mich St

9-OU

10-Kentucky

11-NDame

12-Ole Miss

13-Utah

14-Arkansas

15-Pitt

16-BYU

17-Wake

18-Louisiana

19-Houston

20-Utah St

21-NC St

22-A&M

23-Wisconsin

24-Clemson

25-San Diego St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2022

The football Wildcats will be getting at least one top 10 vote in the final AP Poll after their 10-3 season.

BREAKING: Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas has thoughts on the benches at Vanderbilt.



“It’s weird.” — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 10, 2022

Facts.

Headlines

Ohio State football: Former 4-star recruit Darrion Henry-Young transferring to Kentucky - 247 Sports: A massive get for Kentucky as the pass-rusher will likely serve as Josh Paschal’s replacement on the edge for Brad White’s defense.

Chris Rodriguez returning to Kentucky - A Sea of Blue: Welcome back RB1!

DeAndre Square is returning to Kentucky: - WKYT: Another massive super senior returnee.

Why Vanderbilt is banning student attendance at home games until at least Jan. 24 - The Tennessean: The Commodores will not have the luxury of a student section at tonight’s game vs. Kentucky.

Malik Monk was destined to be the next Lakers star - Lake Life Star: Malik Monk is thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers after a slow start to his pro career.

NATTY

NFL Black Monday 2022: What coaches were fired? What coaches were hired? - Yahoo Sports: What the hell are the Miami Dolphins thinking?

MLB Expected To Make Core Economics Proposal To MLBPA Within Two Weeks: - MLBTradeRumors: Will we see baseball make its return without delaying the 2022 season?