Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, showing interest in Kentucky

Recruiting never stops in college football.

That statement is especially true for the Kentucky Wildcats Football staff at the moment.

After hosting Ohio State transfer Darrion Henry-Young for a visit and landing his commitment shortly thereafter, there is now another name currently in the portal that appears to have some interest from UK.

That player is Colorado Buffaloes transfer wideout Brenden Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, who has BBN on his mind.

Rice also tweeted out that he is planning on making a decision this coming Wednesday.

I’ll be making a decision on Wednesday when everything falls in place. Maybe taking a couple more visits. — B Rice (@BrendenRice) January 8, 2022

The 6-foot-3 and 205-pound wideout entered his name into the portal on Jan. 1st. Out of Chandler (AZ), Rice played two seasons in Boulder and racked up 27 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns.

Originally in the class of 2020, Rice was considered a 4-star recruit and a top-350 player in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He ultimately chose Colorado over offers from Michigan, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Louisville, and several others.

Kentucky is widely expected to add another experienced receiver from the portal this offseason to add to their plethora of young talent at the position. After already adding Tayvion Robinson from Virginia Tech, they will most likely be looking to add a complimentary piece to pair alongside their speedy group.

Rice fits the mold of the big-body wideout that teams like to have on the outside, so even though interest has not been verified between the two parties, you can see why he would be a welcomed addition.

For now, USC has the lone 247 Crystal Ball prediction.

At this rate I may never choose ‍♂️ — B Rice (@BrendenRice) January 10, 2022

Stay tuned to A Sea of Blue as we will have more info on this situation as it becomes available.