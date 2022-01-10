College Football Playoff National Championship open thread

The 2021-22 college football season ends tonight, as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will clash in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

It’s been a wild and memorable season that concludes with the two best teams facing off in Indianapolis. And of course, it’s another all-SEC title game, ensuring that the best conference in America will claim its 12th natty in the last 16 seasons.

Is this the year Georgia finally breaks through to take down the Tide for their first natty in many of our lifetimes (1980 to be exact).

Or, will Nick Saban’s Bama machine keep rolling toward yet another title, which would be his eighth?

Be sure to check out DraftKings for more info on tonight’s game, including betting advice and the best prop bets to target.

Come join us tonight to talk about the big game and whatever else in our final open thread of the college football season!