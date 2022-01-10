College football expert has UK in top 10 of final 2021 season poll

The 2021-22 college football season concludes with the national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.

After that, the final top 25 polls are revealed, though most voters probably have their polls essentially done. It’s just a matter of what order Georgia - Bama will be in based on the title game results.

With that in mind, Brett McMurphy just dropped his final top 25, and it features the Kentucky Wildcats cracking the top 10. Among the notable names they jumped ahead of include No. 15 Pittsburgh, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 11 Notre Dame. All three of those teams played in New Year’s Six bowls.

Kentucky is certainly guaranteed to move up several spots from its original postseason ranking of No. 22 after beating the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. I don’t foresee the Cats actually cracking the top 10 once all the voters submit their ballots, but it’s great to see Mark Stoops and his program getting some major love from one of the best college football reporters in the business.

And it’s not just this Kentucky team that McMurphy is high on. He’s also got the Wildcats ranked No. 23 in his first 2022 top 25 poll. It’s pretty clear McMurphy is a big believer in the bright future that’s ahead for this program.

My final @AP_Top25 poll:



1/2-Bama/UGA result

3-Michigan

4-Baylor

5-Cincinnati

6-Okla St

7-Ohio St

8-Mich St

9-OU

10-Kentucky

11-NDame

12-Ole Miss

13-Utah

14-Arkansas

15-Pitt

16-BYU

17-Wake

18-Louisiana

19-Houston

20-Utah St

21-NC St

22-A&M

23-Wisconsin

24-Clemson

25-San Diego St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2022

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow our Twitter page. And as always, GO CATS!