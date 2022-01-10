To no surprise, Kentucky Wildcats freshman guard TyTy Washington has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday.

This marks the third-straight week Washington has earned the honor. He’s the first SEC player to do so since Devin Booker when he won it four-straight times in the 2014-15 season.

Washington earned this week’s honor after his record-breaking performance in the Wildcats’ 92-77 win vs. Georgia. The freshman guard broke John Wall’s previous UK assist record of 16 set vs. Hartford on Dec. 29, 2009. Washington’s 17 dimes are also the seventh-most in SEC history.

What made this performance even more incredible is that Washington was making his first start at point guard, as Sahvir Wheeler was out with a neck injury. In addition to the assists, Washington also scored 17 points on 8/13 shooting for his second double-double of his career and his first via points/assists. He’s the first Wildcat since Ashton Hagans in 2019-20 to post a double-double with points/assists and points/rebounds in the same season.

Washington has recorded at least five assists in five of the last eight games and has a combined for 52 over the last eight games. He’s now averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting 49.4% from the field.

Now, watch Washington’s record-breaking performance thanks to our friend Daniel Hager.

