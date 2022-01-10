College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats finished this past week with a 1-1 record after a tough road loss to the LSU Tigers, a game where the Cats lost both primary ball-handlers in Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington.
On Saturday, Washington was able to return, but Wheeler remained out. Despite his absence, the Cats were able to roll the Georgia Bulldogs in a 92-77 win.
As the main point guard, Washington went on to break John Wall’s single-game assist record (16), as he dished out 17 dimes in the win.
There were a lot of teams in the top 25 that ended up losing at some point this week, so the Cats didn’t drop much, now sitting at No. 18 in the AP Poll.
The Cats did fall more in the Coaches Poll, dropping four spots and now sit at No. 17.
Baylor is still the No. 1 overall team, followed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Auburn in both top 25 polls.
Over the next four Saturdays, Kentucky will play four top 25 teams: Tennessee this week, at Auburn next week, at Kansas the following week, then at Alabama on February 5th.
Ready or not, we’re about to see what these Cats are really made of.
AP Poll Top 25
1) Baylor Bears
3) UCLA Bruins
5) USC Trojans
11) Houston Cougars
12) LSU Tigers
16) Ohio State Buckeyes
18) Kentucky Wildcats
19) Texas Tech Red Raiders
20) Seton Hall Pirates
21) Texas Longhorns
23) Providence Friars
Coaches Poll Top 25
1) Baylor
2) Gonzaga
3) UCLA
4) Auburn
5) Purdue
6) Arizona
7) USC
8) Duke
9) Michigan State
10) Kansas
11) Houston
12) LSU
13) Wisconsin
14) Villanova
15) Ohio State
16) Iowa State
17) Kentucky
18) Seton Hall
19) Texas Tech
20) Providence
21) Xavier
22) Texas
23) Tennessee
24) Illinois
25) Alabama
For the first time in a while, the Cats slipped a little in the NET rankings. Not much, however, as they dropped just one spot to No. 16. Their next two opponents are Vanderbilt at 79th and Tennessee at 11th.
The Cats also slipped in KenPom, dropping from No. 8 to No. 10. They will face another top defense in the country on Saturday as the Vols are No. 3 in defense.
Kentucky had a massive slip in the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings as they fell from No. 8 to No. 17. I guess losing both of your point guards in a true road game vs. a top 25 team is a bad loss in some eyes.
In the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, the Cats didn’t move the last two weeks after going 4-0. However, after their 1-1 record this week, they moved from No. 22 to No. 21. Tennessee is 20th.
The Cats’ unfortunate injuries were taken into account in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams, as they remained in the rankings and dropped from No. 13 to No. 15 overall.
Where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!
