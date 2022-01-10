Kentucky football getting some love in way-too-early poll for 2022

Under Mark Stoops, the Kentucky Wildcats football program has undergone a total transformation that has produced many historical achievements.

Success breeds expectations — especially when you’re talking about SEC football.

As we get closer to start of nest season, you can expect UK to be pegged with lofty expectations after their 10-3 campaign that also produced a victory in the Citrus Bowl.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network got the party started by ranking Kentucky #23 in his “Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25 Rankings for 2022.”

Even with the loss of Wan’Dale Robinson — one of the most feared weapons in all of college football — the Cats are still expected to make moves in the upcoming season.

Of course UK wasn’t the only SEC program mentioned in McMurphy’s Top 25. In total, seven schools from the concerned made the list. It came has no surprise to see Alabama and Georgia sitting at atop the rankings.

McMurphy’s poll won’t be the only preseason rankings list that Kentucky shows up on.

With the return of Will Levis and several key pieces on defense there’s a lot to like in terms of the Cats’ potential for another ten win season.

Will this be the year that Mark Stoops takes the next step and wins the East?

Per usual — it’ll be a tall order competing with the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs. However, the University of Florida was absent from McMurphy’s poll as most expect them to be in a rebuild mode after parting ways with Dan Mullen.

Now all the Big Blue Nation can do is sit back and wait for the 2022 spring game. After decades of apathy from much of the fan base you can now feel the angst as fans have to wait nearly eight more months to watch their beloved Wildcats mix it up on the gridiron.

Kentucky opens their season on September 3rd against Miami of Ohio inside Kroger Field.