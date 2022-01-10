Darrion Henry-Young commits to Kentucky

Let’s get those dice rolling, as the Kentucky Wildcats football staff has secured a big transfer commitment.

Ohio State transfer Darrion Henry-Young took to Twitter on Monday to announce his commitment to Mark Stoops and the Cats.

At 6-foot-5 and 279-pounds, Henry-Young was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2020. According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, the talented defensive-end was ranked as a top-160 player in the country. He ultimately chose Ohio Sate over offers from Kentucky, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, and plenty of others.

His commitment to Kentucky comes shortly after a visit to campus this past weekend.

In two seasons with the Buckeyes, Henry-Young totaled one tackle and played in four games.

Originally from Cincinnati (OH) the young defensive-end will help with depth at a position that is losing a ton of production from this past season with the departure of Josh Paschal to the NFL Draft.

Alongside the departure of Paschal on the defensive line, the team will also lose Marquan McCall to the NFL. With those departures the defensive line will practically be a completely new unit for the first spot in the depth-chart.

Tre’Vonn Rybka showed some moments down the stretch of the season, but they are certainly looking for a player to help rotate in to help soften the blow of losing a superstar like Paschal and his production. Henry-Young fits that mold.

With the commitment of Henry-Young, Mark Stoops and his staff continue to show their commitment to utilizing the transfer portal to fill positions of need. Alongside Tayvion Robinson (Virginia Tech) and Tashawn Manning (Auburn), Henry-Young becomes the third impact transfer to join the fold at this point.

Welcome to Big Blue Nation!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.