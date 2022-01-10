Kentucky Wildcats in the 2022 NFL Draft watch: Everything to know

As Mark Stoops continues to turn the Kentucky Wildcats football program into a top 25 program, more and more Cats are earning a chance to play at the next level.

Several Wildcats are expected to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft after a record six were taken in the 2021 Draft in Jamin Davis (Washington Football Team), Kelvin Joseph (Dallas Cowboys), Quinton Bohanna (Dallas Cowboys), Brandin Echols (New York Jets), Landon Young (New Orleans Saints) and Phil Hoskins (Carolina Panthers).

In total, 17 Wildcats have been NFL Draft picks in the Stoops era, with three being first-round picks in Bud Dupree (Pittsburgh Steelers), Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Davis (Washington).

This year’s group of former Wildcats include two who have at least been mocked to be a potential first-rounder, with offensive lineman Darian Kinnard holding the highest draft stock, while wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson sits right behind him.

Edge rusher Josh Paschal has gotten second/ third-round buzz, while Yusuf Corker and Marquan McCall are expected to be Day 3 picks (rounds 4-7).

Another name to watch is former Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson. He played his final college season at New Mexico and recently received an invite to play in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl.

For all your 2022 Kentucky-related NFL Draft news, stay locked to this stream.