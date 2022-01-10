DeAndre Square announces return to Kentucky

The heart and soul of Kentucky’s defense, inside linebacker DeAndre Square, is returning to Lexington next fall.

Square has announced he is skipping the 2022 NFL Draft and returning to Lexington. He made the announcement live on BBN Tonight.

A Michigan native, Square arrived in Lexington in 2018, when he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. He made his first career state in the Cats’ 2019 Citrus Bowl win over Penn State.

Square then became a three-year starter for the Wildcats, where he’s recorded 245 total career tackles, three forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks, four pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

As a senior in 2021, Square recorded a career-high 81 total tackles, with 9.5 coming for a loss. He forced a fumble, deflected a pass, and despite an injury that ruled him out late in the Cats’ 20-17 Citrus Bowl win over Iowa, checked back in and grabbed the game-winning interception, despite needing crutches to walk after the game, perfectly encapsulating Kentucky’s ‘For The Team’ approach.

DeAndre Square with the INT for Kentucky to secure the victory! pic.twitter.com/BvyP8qMbLg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2022

With Square back, the Cats will return the heart and soul of their defense in 2022. He joins Jordan Wright and Jacquez Jones as Kentucky defenders announcing their return for the 2022 college football season.

Also announcing their return for another season have been quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez, so the Cats will have many of their heavy-hitters on both sides of the ball back for what’s shaping up to be another special season in Lexington.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, Go Cats!