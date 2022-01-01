 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News CITRUS BOWL CHAMPS!!!

Filed under:

Will Levis says his benching last season against Iowa led him to Kentucky

Levis was benched against Iowa last season. That led him to Kentucky.

By Ianteasley
@ianteasley
NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Kentucky at Iowa Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After Will Levis helped the Kentucky Wildcats win their second Citrus Bowl in four seasons, he took to the podium to answer some questions on UK’s historic season, their second 10-win campaign since 2018.

Levis made the decision to transfer from Penn State last season after spending three seasons as the backup to Trace McSorley and Sean Clifford. During his time in Happy Valley, Levis had in run-ins with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and played last season against them.

“A year ago today, I was in a pretty dark place,” Levis said after today’s game.

Levis even revealed that when he was pulled in last season's game against Iowa, that was the ultimate catalyst for his decision to transfer.

Levis went 13/16 for 106 yards and 34 rushing yards in their blowout loss to the Hawkeyes last season, dropping Penn State to 0-5 on the season.

Levis found his answer by transferring to Kentucky and becoming the starter for Mark Stoops and Liam Coen.

This season at Kentucky, Levis threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first season at Kentucky, also his first as a full-time starter with another season on the way in 2022. He’s the second quarterback to lead Kentucky to a 10-win season in just the last 40+ years.

Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis and some other fun stuff for our loyal readers, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!

In This Stream

Kentucky vs. Iowa in the Citrus Bowl: Everything to know

View all 41 stories

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...