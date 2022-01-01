Wan’Dale Robinson has epic record-breaking game vs. Iowa, then perfectly trolls Riley Moss

What. A. Game.

When it seemed that all hope might have been lost for the Kentucky Wildcats to pull off the win, in stepped none other than Wan’Dale Robinson.

We all saw the big 3rd-down grab that lead to the game-winning touchdown vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes, but it was his performance the rest of the game that helped put the Cats right in the mix for the entire four quarters.

Robinson finished with 170 yards on 10 catches, with his long being the 52-yard catch-and-run to set up 1st and Goal. That final catch also broke the Kentucky single-season record for receiving yards (previously 113), which was held by Craig Yeast. Robinson previously broke the single-season catches record held by James Whalen in the regular-season finale vs. Louisville (previously 90).

In what was his first bowl game of his collegiate career, Robinson couldn’t have asked for a better game. And it included an excellent troll move on Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, the guy who couldn’t remember Kentucky’s last bowl game.

As you can see, that big catch Robinson made also featured him absolutely embarrassing Moss along the sideline and left him eating dirt.

Throughout the entire season, Robinson has been the feature weapon for Will Levis. Although he returned home with high expectations, it is safe to say that he out-preformed those and more.

Now comes the time for his NFL Draft decision.

Currently, Robinson is slated to be somewhere in the Round 3-4 range, but don’t be shocked to potentially see a climb in some mock drafts in the coming weeks after his big bowl performance.

This was likely his last game for the Wildcats, though it could be a tougher decision to be made with NIL now in play. For what it’s worth, Robinson said he’s undecided on his future after today’s win. Underclassmen have until Jan. 17 to file declaration papers with the NFL.

For the time being, let’s celebrate a huge Kentucky win and another awesome performance that cemented Wan’Dale’s legacy in Lexington.

Watch this instant reaction form @wanda1erobinson when he was told that he had broke the record for receiving yards in a season at @UKFootball

Also his thoughts on the winning MVP and coming back home!



— Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) January 1, 2022

Wan'Dale Robinson simultaneously broke UK's single-season receiving record and became a UK legend with his Citrus Bowl performance.

