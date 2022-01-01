Twitter reactions and postgame celebrations from Kentucky’s Citrus Bowl win over Iowa

The Kentucky Wildcats cap off another unbelievable season, reaching ten wins for the second time in four seasons, beating the Iowa Hawkeyes, 20-17.

Kentucky struck first and controlled the first half, leading 13-3 at the break with two interceptions on Spencer Petras. The second half was a different story, as Iowa took a 17-13 lead and controlled the tempo and momentum from the kickoff in the second half.

And then Wan’Dale Robinson happened. Robinson went nuclear on Kentucky’s final drive, with two huge catches, one on third down, to keep the Wildcats’ drive alive. Chris Rodriguez finished the drive off with a touchdown to take the lead.

He finished the game with 10 catches for 170 yards.

Deandre Square picked off Petras on the following drive to seal the game, a monumental win for the program, and Frankfort, Ky., native Wan’Dale Robinson now goes down in history for the University of Kentucky.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Cats’ comeback win (we will add more postgame celebration videos as they come out).

Kentucky joins Alabama as the only team in The Power 5 to win 4 Straight Bowl games — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 1, 2022

Mark Stoops is a top-10 coach nationally and you can’t convince me otherwise. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 1, 2022

WAN'DALE ROBINSON IS PUTTING ON THE SHOW



@UKFootball pic.twitter.com/V1q8gPjFfN — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 1, 2022

Kentucky finds the end zone and takes the late lead over Iowa



ABC pic.twitter.com/GZ5zCzAm3g — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

Wan’Dale Robinson is the true definition of a hometown hero. Making this town proud — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) January 1, 2022

Kentucky earns their 4th 10+ win season in program history. Mark Stoops has done it twice, Bear Bryant did it once in 8 years. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022

BUILD THE WANDALE ROBINSON STATUE — Things #BBN Likes (@ThingsBBNLikes) January 1, 2022

If that’s the last time Wan’Dale Robinson touches a football in a UK uniform it sure was a hell of a play. That kid is incredible. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 1, 2022

No disrespect to Chris Rodriguez, but they got the player of the game wrong. LOL. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 1, 2022

Iowa's receivers were right there, tough break. pic.twitter.com/T4rpbCPEmF — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022

Citrus is going back to Kentucky! Enjoy your tears and corn. — NEVER DOUBTED (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 1, 2022

Wan’Dale Robinson receives Citrus Bowl MVP trophy as fans and teammates chant “One more year!” Stoops encourages them to chant louder. pic.twitter.com/WAxX1aLLRx — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) January 1, 2022

Wan'Dale Robinson transfers to Kentucky, becomes a legend and does what Nebraska can't do. Beat Iowa. — Austin Miller (@AustinMillerTV) January 1, 2022

Moral of the story: Get yourself a Wan’Dale Robinson — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) January 1, 2022

That game was so important to how we remember this team. Missing Weaver, Cox, Paschal, Epps, Ali, Smoke, Rosenthal, Wallace, and Bembry they just beat a 10-win Big Ten divisional champ. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 1, 2022

A team is more than one man, but what Wan’Dale has brought to this team can not be measured. Just play after play after play after play. — Bryan Kennedy (@BKennedyTV) January 1, 2022

Still don’t know how Wan’Dale held onto this



pic.twitter.com/CEkcjRZO3z — KY Clips (@KY__Clips) January 1, 2022

The biggest thing for Kentucky is proving to potential transfers that they’ll get to be more than they were at the last place in Lexington.



Scott Frost’s use of Wan’Dale Robinson now looks like absolute malpractice. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 1, 2022

Wan'Dale Robinson's record-setting season:



104 catches

1,334 yards

7 TD — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) January 1, 2022

Wan'Dale Robinson put on a SHOW vs #17 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl@UKFootball | @wanda1erobinson pic.twitter.com/r9rIWiaqZX — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022

Defensive line coach @Bigstew9 needed one thing after the Citrus Bowl win, and his nose guard @MccallMarquan came through



“Marquan! Get me an orange” pic.twitter.com/DQoc06b36d — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) January 1, 2022

NOTHING was stopping @d_square10 from coming back in the game after the injury: pic.twitter.com/Crfs6kf73C — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) January 1, 2022

Wan’Dale Robinson and his dad, @DRobinson_Guru celebrate after the Cats clinch the Citrus Bowl



Incredible performance for the MVP @wanda1erobinson pic.twitter.com/BhXHhWegbG — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 1, 2022

Watch this instant reaction form @wanda1erobinson when he was told that he had broke the record for receiving yards in a season at @UKFootball



Also his thoughts on the winning MVP and coming back home! #BBN @ASeaOfBlue pic.twitter.com/8uG4adIadI — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) January 1, 2022

Will Levis celebrating the only way he knows how…



Eating an orange, peel and all #CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/62FLDjG7kP — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) January 1, 2022

