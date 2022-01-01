 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News CITRUS BOWL CHAMPS!!!

Twitter reactions and postgame celebrations from Kentucky’s Citrus Bowl win over Iowa

What a way to finish off an amazing season.

By Ianteasley
@ianteasley
NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Kentucky at Iowa Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats cap off another unbelievable season, reaching ten wins for the second time in four seasons, beating the Iowa Hawkeyes, 20-17.

Kentucky struck first and controlled the first half, leading 13-3 at the break with two interceptions on Spencer Petras. The second half was a different story, as Iowa took a 17-13 lead and controlled the tempo and momentum from the kickoff in the second half.

And then Wan’Dale Robinson happened. Robinson went nuclear on Kentucky’s final drive, with two huge catches, one on third down, to keep the Wildcats’ drive alive. Chris Rodriguez finished the drive off with a touchdown to take the lead.

He finished the game with 10 catches for 170 yards.

Deandre Square picked off Petras on the following drive to seal the game, a monumental win for the program, and Frankfort, Ky., native Wan’Dale Robinson now goes down in history for the University of Kentucky.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Cats’ comeback win (we will add more postgame celebration videos as they come out).

