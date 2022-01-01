Saturday Headlines: Citrus Bowl Edition

Good morning and Happy New Year, BBN! I hope all of you celebrated safely and with those you care for the most. I also hope the hangover this morning isn’t too bad!

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl today at 1:00 PM. This is the second time in four years that the Cats have a chance to push their win total to 10.

Kentucky is a three point favorite over an Iowa team that is missing their best offensive player Tyler Goodson. The Hawkeyes have a stout defense that feasts on turnovers. They’re one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers while Kentucky is one of the worst at giving up the ball.

It’s an intriguing matchup as Mark Stoops once called the Iowa football program home. One can see the parallels of what Mark Stoops wanted to build Kentucky football into. A steady, winning program that values defense and running the football.

But the additions of Liam Coen, Will Levis and Wan’Dale Robinson changed that trajectory a little bit. Yes, the Cats still want to establish the run above all but the passing attack is something that is now to be taken seriously as a threat.

Kentucky’s offense is better than what Iowa’s seen most of the season out of the Big Ten and their defenses match up pretty well. I like the Cats today 24-14.

Tweets of the Day

FanFest is open at Tinker Field (behind @CWStadium). Don’t miss the official pre-game tailgating experience! pic.twitter.com/fZpqN8QA5R — Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) January 1, 2022

For anybody heading out today in Orlando. That weather looks a lot nicer than what I’m looking at outside my window.

Damn right.

Tubby Smith on Donna Smith doing the Y today at UK: "She loves Kentucky like I do, and for her to have that opportunity it's just--to witness her, I'm looking at it now, that's a special moment for her because she's been part of this journey now for 40, what, 46 years, 47 years." pic.twitter.com/6b4aSlgbmT — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) January 1, 2022

A very cool moment for the UK basketball program and the Smith family.

Headlines

Iowa vs. Kentucky preview | Black Heart Gold Pants- Iowa fans have mixed feelings in regards to their chances against the Cats. I feel the majority of UK fans expect a win.

Kentucky and Iowa share a mutual respect and more | Cats Illustrated- As I stated above, the similarities in these two programs are pretty hard to miss.

Tubby Smith’s jersey unveiled at Rupp Arena | Cats Pause- Here is the moment when Tubby’s name became immortal in the rafters. Watch it if you haven’t seen it.

TyTy Washington does what Kentucky needs him to do | UK Athletics- TyTy Washington is one of the least assuming stars Kentucky has had in a long time. He’s not flashy, he’s smooth, and you look up and the young man has 20 points.

Yes the Kentucky Wildcats are contenders | KSR- All eyes are now on Baton Rouge as the Cats looks to win against a ranked team on the road.

Josh Paschal “highly questionable” for the Citrus Bowl | WYMT- Paschal did practice some this week but it appears as his injury is too much for him to overcome.

Retiring Tubby’s jersey was the right thing to do | Vaught’s Views- It certainly was.

A New Year’s resolution for every SEC football team | SDS- Kentucky’s resolution is one that we have all heard a million times before but it still holds. Especially if Robinson turns to the NFL Draft.

Billboard in Louisville demanding the return of Tom Jurich | WDRB- The disfunction on Floyd Street continues to amaze us even though it’s expected.

Early picks for Alabama vs. Georgia | CBS- None of us are surprised at the SEC Championship game rematch. Both Alabama and Georgia looked like they were professional teams playing college teams.

Dan Reeves dead at 77 | ESPN- Reeves was one of only seven coaches with 200 or more wins in the NFL. He coached the Atlanta Falcons in a loss to the Broncos (his former team) in Super Bowl XXXIII.

New Year’s Day Bowl Picks | CBS- The experts love the Cats over the Hawkeyes.

