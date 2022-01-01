Kentucky vs. Iowa game thread, pregame reading and inactives

UPDATE

The Kentucky Wildcats have announced eight players will be inactive for today’s Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa: RB Kavosiey Smoke, DL Josh Paschal, WR Josh Ali, LB J.J. Weaver, LB Trevin Wallace, LB Marquez Bembry, LT Dare Rosenthal and WR Isaiah Epps.

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 1:00 pm ET in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. You can watch the game on ABC or stream it live at WatchESPN. Go here for more viewing info.

Players, fans, and coaches have been waiting for this one! The Cats have had their best season since 2018 when they last played and won the Citrus Bowl.

The offensive combination of Will Levis, Wandale Robinson and Chris Rodriguez has been lethal this season, and they look to end it with a bang against the Big Ten runner-ups.

As if this game didn’t have enough hype behind it, an Iowa player came out and said Kentucky is juiced up because “Kentucky hasn’t made a bowl game in how long, so...,” which made things that much more interesting.

This would be Kentucky’s fourth straight bowl victory and a second 10-win season in the last four years.

One last ride for the 2021 season!

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads: