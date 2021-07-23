University of Kentucky Athletics Writers Wanted

Are you passionate about University of Kentucky athletics? Want to have your stories published at one of the top SB Nation College websites while breaking into the field of sportswriting?

If so, we're looking for experienced, passionate writers to join our team at A Sea of Blue!

This is an entry-level position in sports media. Strong knowledge of football and/or basketball, as well as the ability to write in an online environment, are essential.

Ideally, potential candidates have at least one full year of writing experience at another blog, newspaper, or writing service, but it’s not a requirement. Potential paid spots are available for those who stay committed and produce quality content.

We also provide opportunities for all of our writers and editors to get credentialed to sporting events, including press conferences with John Calipari, Mark Stoops, and other UK coaches, as well as credentials to basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and football games.

Internship opportunities are also available.

And because we’re part of SB Nation, arguably the best sports blog network there is, writing at A Sea of Blue can potentially lead to more employment opportunities across the network. Many of our writers write for multiple SB Nation blogs, and you could as well.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Kentucky Wildcats and will be already familiar with A Sea Of Blue.

Have writing experience — and experience writing about football and/or the Wildcats is a plus.

Possesses solid communication skills.

Have the ability to self-edit and write clean copy.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a resume showcasing any previous writing experience, and 2-3 UK sports-related writing samples showing what you can do in this role. You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. All items should be submitted to Jason Marcum at jasonmarc89@gmail.com.

Vox Media, SB Nation, and A Sea Of Blue are committed to bringing you coverage of the Kentucky Wildcats from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.

Note: A writing position here is not guaranteed.