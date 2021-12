Keep track of Kentucky’s recruiting efforts in the 2022 class.

Kentucky football recruiting in the 2022 class: What to know

As Kentucky Wildcats football continues to reach new heights under Mark Stoops, the 2022 class has the potential to be his highest-ranked haul yet.

Between a host of highly-touted recruits and instant-impact transfers, the newest class of Cats should ensure the 2022 edition of Kentucky football is right back to competing for an SEC East title.

Be sure to utilize this stream for keeping track of Kentucky’s recruiting efforts in the 2022 class.