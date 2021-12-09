Rutgers stuns top-ranked Purdue at the buzzer

College football is great and all, but it’s when moments like tonight happen that really put into perspective how awesome college basketball is.

For tonight’s crazy basketball moment, we will head to Piscataway (NJ) as the No. 1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers took on the (then) 4-4 Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Knights showed up in this game, so much so they took the lead into the half at 36-35. Throughout the second half, they took every punch Purdue could throw, but with just over three seconds left, Rutgers’ chances looked bleak to actually pull away with the win.

I’m sure you can put together what happened next.

RON HARPER AT THE BUZZER!!!!!!!!



RUTGERS WINS!!!!!!!!!@RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/IGkUjFpUzO — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 10, 2021

Ron Harper Jr. was on fire tonight to go alongside his game-winning three, as he finished with 30 points on 10/15 shooting (5/7 from three) and 10 rebounds to give the Knights their fifth win of the season.

Through five weeks, Purdue is already the third top-ranked team to lose alongside Gonzaga and Duke.

College basketball missed moments like this last season with no fans in the stands, but thank goodness they are back.