Khris Bogle and Tayvion Robinson are visiting Kentucky this weekend

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting set for a massive recruiting weekend as the staff is hosting nearly a dozen players for official visits. Two of the players coming in this weekend are transfer portal prospects.

Last year, the transfer portal was massive for the Cats as some of the biggest impact players from this season were transfers.

Now, Stoops and his staff are looking to do it again.

Linebacker Khris Bogle has spent his first three seasons with the Florida Gators, where he played in 34 games and racked up 67 tackles (11 for loss), and 7.5 sacks.

With All-American Josh Paschal graduating and on his way to the NFL, the Cats are going to need to fill the hole left behind and Bogle is just the right fit.

Another area that the Cats are going to need to address is the wide receiver room with Josh Ali graduating and Wan’Dale Robinson likely heading to the NFL Draft.

Virginia Tech Hokies transfer Tayvion Robinson is another player that will be on campus this weekend and could help boost the receiving core.

Robinson earned all-conference honors in both of his seasons with Virginia Tech. He played in 36 games (30 as a starter) and hauled in 113 passes for 1,555-yards and 9 touchdowns.

Both of these players would be massive additions for the Wildcats heading into 2022 and both could leave Lexington this weekend committed to player for Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

You can check out a complete rundown of who will be visiting Kentucky this weekend at Kentucky Sports Radio.