Isaiah Gibson enters transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats will lose another defensive lineman to the portal.

This time, it’s Isaiah Gibson who’s off to the transfer portal. It doesn’t come as too much of a shock, but at the same time it does. Gibson had not logged much playing time in his two seasons in Lexington, but heading into year three, looked poised to get on the field more.

Gibson totaled just nine tackles in two seasons and zero sacks. However, with so much talent on the defensive line, Gibson opted for the portal.

Kentucky is losing Josh Paschal and Marquan McCall, but still has Justin Rogers, Tre’vonn Rybka, Josiah Hayes, and Octavious Oxendine currently on the roster, and they’re gunning for Florida transfer Khris Bogle as well. With a healthy Oxendine going into next season, he would be logging the majority of snaps in front of Gibson.

Gibson was a 3-star recruit out of Springfield (OH), and chose the Wildcats over Purdue, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.