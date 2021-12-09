BJ Boston lights up Celtics and dedicates performance to best friend Terrence Clarke

Brandon ‘BJ’ Boston Jr. slipped on NBA Draft night despite being a top-10 recruit coming out of Kentucky. Boston Jr. was taken by the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 2 and had been assigned to their G-League affiliate for much of this season.

Now, the young shooting guard is making history. Behind a career-best game last night, Boston become the second-youngest player in NBA history with 25 points, five 3s, and four steals in a game, only behind LeBron James.

Part of that came while guarded by former Tennessee flopper Grant Williams, who was up to his old tricks.

Brandon Boston Jr. standing over Grant Williams after the charge call: "Come on bro."



Replay shows Boston's elbow didn't hit the Celtic's face. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 9, 2021

Boston didn’t hesitate to remember his best friend after helping hold off a storming Celtics team.

“Afterward, Boston dedicated his career game to his best friend and former Kentucky teammate Terrence Clarke, who was killed in a car crash last spring and grew up dreaming of playing for his hometown Celtics,” 247 Sports’ Chris Fisher wrote.

Clarke and Boston played at Kentucky. Clarke was projected to be a lottery pick in the draft before the tragic accident. That said, what Boston said to ESPN was really heart-warming the player and friend Clarke was.

“He’s from Boston and wanted to play for Boston. He said if Clarke were still here, he would’ve called him screaming, telling him that he told him he could do this,” Boston told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

Ironically, this performance came against Clarke’s hometown Celtics, who recently honored him by renaming the gym at the Boston Centers for Youth & Families Vine Street Community Center in his honor.

As for BJ, he’s been absolutely terrific lately. Sometimes, going to the G-League can really help a young players confidence, and he’s stepped up when the Clippers have needed him most.

Boston is averaging 12.2 points per game in just over 17 minutes per game, a great ratio, showing how he’s capitalizing on his opportunity.

The most impressive part of his play has been his efficiency. He’s shooting 46% from both the field and from three. He’s been leading the second unit on a team poised to make the playoffs.

For a second round pick, that’s big-time success. Let’s hope he continues to ball out.

