What is going on at Louisville? Pure chaos

UPDATE

What a story of twists and turns this has become.

After Vince Tyra reportedly turned down the Florida State job, he’s now submitted his resignation at Louisville.

STORY: Vince Tyra’s letter of resignation has just been accepted by Louisville.



U of L is on the hunt for a new AD. No interim named as of this moment. https://t.co/3qbq2kl3h4 — Cameron Teague (@cj_teague) December 9, 2021

The belief is deputy athletic director Josh Heird will eventually replace Tyra.

If you had the University of Louisville losing their Athletic Director and University President all within 24 hours on your bingo card, you almost won.

Things down on Floyd Street have been bonkers to say the least over the last few weeks, and the last 24 hours have continued the whirlwind around UofL.

It was rumored last night that President Neeli Bendapudi would be leaving to take the same position at Penn State, which was made official this morning.

Adding insult to injury, Bendapudi said she was born to cheer on the blue and white during her introductory press conference.

Neeli Bendapudi speaking now at Penn State. Tells the crowd that Neeli means blue. And then she says, "as you can see, it seems like I was born to wear and cheer on the blue and white." — Jody Demling (@jdemling) December 9, 2021

This shocking move comes after several meetings that were surrounding the potential move of AD Vince Tyra leaving Louisville to take the same position at Florida State.

In fact, KSR’s Matt Jones reports that Tyra wanted to get rid of current football head coach Scott Satterfield and hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, but Bendapudi shot it down, which nearly led to Tyra leaving for Tallahassee.

Update:



So the UL AD wanted to get rid of the Football coach to bring in Jeff Brohm but was told no by the UL President. This made the AD upset so he is leaving for Fla St and now the President is also leaving for Penn St



And UL fans are left with Satterfield and no one else — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 9, 2021

Tyra to Florida State seemed to be all but a done deal, until Mark Ennis of 939theville dropped another wild report this morning.

According to a source, Vince Tyra has turned down the offer to become Florida State’s athletic director. It is unclear if he intends to remain the athletic director at Louisville or return to a private sector role. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) December 9, 2021

With Tyra potentially staying at UofL, this decision could come with some other staff moves as well, with all eyes now turning to Scott Satterfield.

Will Satterfield remain at UofL or if Tyra does stay will he go and try to pluck Brohm from Purdue?

In what has been a crazy few weeks, it seems that it won’t be stopping anytime soon, especially if they decide to jump into a coaching search this late into the carousel.

Keep your Twitter feeds open folks, seems today's news is just now beginning.