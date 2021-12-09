Thursday Headlines: Oscar Tshiebwe wants to be remembered like Anthony Davis

Oscar Tshiebwe is off to an incredible start for Kentucky this season.

Averaging 15 points and 15 rebounds per game through the team’s first 8 games, Oscar has been one of the best big men in the country, and Oscar wants to be remembered like another Kentucky big man who took the nation by storm 10 years ago.

Oscar told Matt Norlander of CBS he wants to be remembered like Anthony Davis, as a player who sacrificed scoring in the name of doing other things on the court to help his team win, like rebounding.

“I don’t care about scoring,” Tshiebwe said. “I want to bring something special. I want my name one day to be remembered like Anthony Davis.”

Davis, of course, sacrificed a lot of shots as John Calipari never fails to mention and ultimately led his team to a national championship.

If Oscar can do the same, he may go down as one of the most beloved Kentucky players of all-time.

You can read the full story here.

