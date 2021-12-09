Where Kentucky football commits landed in the updated Rivals 250

With the early signing period one week from today, recruiting experts across the country are getting ready for one of the busiest days of the year when it comes to the sport.

With early signing day so close, it’s also that time of year when recruiting websites post an update to their rankings, as high school football seasons have finished across the country.

Rivals is the latest to give us their updated top 250, and Kentucky Wildcats fans will be excited to see they have three commitments included with this update in Kiyaunta Goodwin (29th), Barion Brown (95th), and Keaten Wade (192nd).

Led by Goodwin, the offensive tackle prospect is one of the hottest names in the country on the recruiting trail as he gets another boost in the rankings up 22 spots from the last update. He is also the top 4-star prospect in the rankings. Vince Marrow and Mark Stoops are going to have to keep fighting until the pen meets the paper in this one, but momentum still seems to be in the Cats’ favor.

For Brown and Wade, they both saw a dip in the rankings as they fell 42 and 16 spots respectively. Both still remain 4-star prospects, and top 20 players at their positions.

For Kentucky, they currently have 17 commitments, which is good enough for 17th in the country and 6th in the SEC.

The staff is still hard at work with recruits on campus for official visits this last weekend, and this weekend coming up. So be on commitment watch in the coming days, as recruits gear up for signing day.