Quentel Jones commits to Kentucky

After a busy week recruiting by Mark Stoops and staff after the end of the regular season, the latest recruit to commit to the Kentucky Wildcats is defensive tackle Quentel Jones.

Jones, who comes by way of Fort Valley (GA), is a 6-foot-2, 315-pounder whose lead recruiter is Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White. The 3-star prospect chose the Wildcats today over Miami, Mississippi State and Tennessee among others.

247 Sports ranks Jones 59th among defensive linemen and 36th in the state of Georgia in 2022.

Jones visited last weekend starting on December 3rd, so this is a recruitment that has progressed quickly for a decision to come this soon after his visit.

As the 18th commitment in Kentucky’s 2022 class, Jones is the first defensive tackle commitment and the second commitment for the defensive line as a whole alongside DL Tomiwa Durojaiye. Kentucky’s class is now ranked No. 14 overall in the class of 2022 at 247 Sports.

With his extension in place, Mark Stoops has provided enough stability where recruits can feel comfortable choosing Kentucky’s coaching staff and program as a whole. Jones is the latest ‘Yahtzee’ in an already impressive class for the Wildcats next year, and it may not be the last with the roll the Cats are on.

Now, check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action.

