K.D. McDaniel enters transfer portal

The seventh player to transfer from the Kentucky Wildcats football team with the regular season over has made his decision. Redshirt sophomore K.D. McDaniel has entered the portal after three years at Kentucky, according to Rivals.

During his three seasons on the roster, he recorded 15 tackles. 11 of those came this season, including six in the final three games of the year when Jordan Wright was injured.

This decision continues the trend of 2019 recruits leaving Lexington this offseason. With seven players deciding to leave since the end of the regular season, five of them were a part of Mark Stoops’ class in 2019. He joins the likes of QB Nik Scalzo, LB Jared Casey, OT Jake Pope and RB Travis Tisdale.

Wherever McDaniel lands next, he will be immediately eligible to play. After this decision, the Wildcats will have only four scholarship players on the edge come their bowl game against Iowa on New Year’s Day. Look for this position to be addressed in the transfer portal before next season.

Best of luck to McDaniel wherever he lands next.