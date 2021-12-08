Wednesday Headlines: All-SEC Cats Edition

The Southeastern Conference released their first and second team selections on Tuesday for both sides of the ball. The Kentucky Wildcats had five players make the team - four on offense and one on defense.

Darian Kinnard and Luke Fortner received All-SEC First Team honors for offense, while Chris Rodriguez and Wan’Dale Robinson received All-SEC Second Team honors. Josh Pascal received All-SEC Second Team honors for defense as well.

The argument could easily be made that Robinson was “snubbed” from the First Team, as he had almost 30 more catches than the two receivers selected ahead of him. Robinson didn’t have nearly as many touchdown receptions, but was as value to his team’s success as any skill position player this season. PFF College ranked Robinson as the second-highest graded wide receiver for the season with a score of 90.5.

Either way, Kentucky once again shows that they have their own share of talented and productive players when matched up across the nation’s most dominant conference.

