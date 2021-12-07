 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Southern

Now the schedule really heats up.

By Adam Haste
The Kentucky Wildcats returned to the court for the first time in eight days for a matchup with Southern University who is coached by former Wildcat Sean Woods.

It was a rusty start for the Cats as they started off cold offensively allowing Southern to build an early 9-2 lead.

Calipari turned to the bench to provide a spark and that is exactly what they did. The Cats would use a 9-2 run of their own to tie the game at 11 before a pullup jumper from Keion Brooks gave them a 13-11 lead.

Southern didn’t let the Cats pull away and did a great job of keeping this one close and even holding a 24-23 lead with just over 4 minutes left in the half.

Down the stretch, the Cats’ offense started to heat up and they were able to take a 38-34 lead into the halftime break.

The second half got off to a much better start, especially for Oscar Tshiebwe who led the Cats to a 46-36 lead at the first media timeout.

Despite building a lead, the Cats could not put Southern away as a layup with just under 9 minutes remaining cut the lead to single digits at 55-47.

Another spurt by Kentucky pushed the lead back out to double digits making it 64-53 with just over 6 minutes to play.

However, Southern battled back once again as the Cats held a narrow 66-58 lead with 4 minutes remaining.

Down the stretch it was a dominating performance from Tshiebwe as the Cats were able to come away with the 76-64 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

