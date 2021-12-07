Bleav in Kentucky talks football Cats, Jon Sumrall and more

Bowl season has arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats, who are now preparing to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy flew solo as he recapped what’s been a busy couple of weeks for Wildcat athletics, especially on the gridiron.

On the show, Hardy discussed:

Kentucky football hammers Louisville, again.

The Citrus Bowl.

Jon Sumrall becomes Troy head coach.

Recapping the 2021 Kentucky State Championship winners in high school football.

And more!

