Tuesday Headlines: Southern Gameday Edition

After an eight-day break from game action, the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats will be back in action Tuesday night as they’ll welcome the Southern University Jaguars to Rupp Arena for a 7:00 pm ET tilt.

The matchup with Southern, a historically black university is part of the Inaugural Unity Series.

“The 7 p.m. game will be the first in five consecutive seasons of to showcase institutions from the Southwestern Athletic Conference – which is made up of historically black college and universities – but the game is just one piece of the annual meetings. The games will seek to raise awareness of the missions of the HBCUs and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions,” Southern University’s game preview press release reads.

The Jaguars come to Lexington 3-5 on the year. Among the notable opponents they have played are the Louisville Cardinals, who they fell 72-60 to, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who handed them an 82-59 defeat.

Kentucky has a 98.5% to beat the Jags and win their seventh straight game,per ESPN’s matchup predictor.

Tweets of the day

We had a lot of videos to choose from, but none seemed right to go first besides @CoachJonSumrall’s tribute to John Schlarman.#SchlarmanStrong#OneTROY ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8tjsRvcsoR — Troy Trojans Football (@TroyTrojansFB) December 6, 2021

As powerful as it gets from the UK linebackers coach turned Troy head coach.

He went from a classic meme to state champion. Legend



(via @CollinDieunerst, zone6ixfootball/IG) pic.twitter.com/vRxzL4TK4D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2021

The star of one of the best memes of all time is now a state champion!

Headlines

New Troy coach Jon Sumrall will stay with Kentucky through Citrus Bowl| KSR: Sumrall will be back for one more game as UK linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

John Calipari gives positive health update on Davion Mintz and others | A Sea of Blue: Davion Mintz is back!

Men’s college basketball rankings: At long last, Purdue is No. 1, while Kentucky and Arkansas drop | The Athletic: The Cats dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 despite winning their lone game last week.

Iowa football embracing Citrus Bowl opportunity, chance for historic finish | Hawk Central: With a chance for an 11 win season, the Hawkeyes will be ready for the Cats come New Year’s Day.

Rumor: Executives around the league believe De’Aaron Fox will be ‘main piece for big move’ | Sactown Ryalty: Could the former Wildcat star finally be on his way out of Sacramento?

Mario Cristobal leaves Oregon Ducks football program for Miami Hurricanes coaching job | ESPN: The coaching carousel keeps on spinning!

Patriots throw just three passes to beat Bills amid crazy winds on MNF | NY POST: Bill Belichick and the Patriots stay winning.

Jake Fromm to Receive First NFL Start | Dawgs Daily: Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm who went 3-0 against Kentucky while at UGA, is likely to be the New York Giants starting quarterback Sunday.

Nebraska icon, Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers in ICU with COVID-19| Yahoo Sports: Prayers out to one of the best ever to play college football.

Indiana football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. enters transfer portal | Indiana Daily Student: The Hoosiers starting quarterback is in the portal