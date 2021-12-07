Jon Sumrall will coach in the Citrus Bowl

Jon Sumrall was introduced as the new head football coach at Troy University on Monday morning, and to no surprise, the former Kentucky Wildcats linebacker wants to help this team finish the season with a win.

The Kentucky co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach broke the news during his press conference that he will stay with Kentucky through the Citrus Bowl game on New Year’s Day.

“I am going to coach in the bowl game,” Sumrall told reporters on Monday afternoon. “Coach Stoops and I have communicated. Mitch Barnhart and I have spoken or communicated about it as well. The plan is for me to coach in the bowl game.

“I’d love to get win No. 10, and coaching some of those young men there means so much to me. I really will cherish one more opportunity to go out with those guys.”

Sumrall is even going as far as returning to Lexington to help with some recruiting visits of players he has developed strong ties too.

It’s obvious that the Kentucky football program has played a huge role in Sumrall’s life, and he wants to “finish the job” for everyone involved in the program.

“I’m coaching in that game because I want to finish the job. I want to finish it for Coach Stoops. I want to finish it for Brad White. I want to finish it for the linebackers I coach. I want to finish it for the university. I want to see us get to 10 wins and finish in the top 25.

“The University of Kentucky has sculpted me and helped me become who I am in so many different ways.”

Congrats to Coach Sumrall. The Trojans just got a ton of Big Blue Nation on the bandwagon.