Kentucky vs. Southern game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in action tonight as they face the Southern Jaguars at 7 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the the SEC Network or stream it live online at WatchESPN. Go here for more streaming info.

Kentucky has a good chance of scoring win No. 7 on the season tonight, which is just two less than they got all of last season.

Clearly, the competition hasn’t been great, but it’s still great to see the Wildcats actually winning games after struggling so much last season. We should see the same thing in tonight’s game.

This Saturday against Notre Dame is when we’ll really get to see what this team is made of after getting these much-needed warm-up games during the early season.

The big story to watch tonight is the health of the Wildcats, as senior guard Davion Mintz is set to return, and it sounds like the entire roster could play tonight.

This game also begins the inaugural Unity Series, which you can read more about here!

