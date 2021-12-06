Kentucky predicted to land big-time transfer receiver

The transfer portal has been an incredible funnel for the Kentucky Wildcats football team in the last several seasons.

Most notably, it allowed the Cats to land Will Levis and Wan’Dale Robinson, while adding key veteran pieces at positions of need in Dare Rosenthal, Kelvin Joseph, and Jacquez Jones.

Well, it seems that Kentucky may be on the verge of landing another playmaking receiver.

Over the last several days, CatsPause writers Derek Terry and Josh Edwards have both logged a crystal ball pick in favor of Kentucky to land Virginia Tech Hokies transfer Tayvion Robinson.

Originally from Virginia Beach, Robinson decided to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2nd after former head coach Justin Fuente was let go.

In three seasons with the Hokies, Robinson accumulated 1,555 yards on 113 catches while scoring nine times. He also proved to be a weapon in the return game last season, as he had 26 punt returns for 328 yards and a touchdown.

In the 2019 Belk Bowl vs. Kentucky, Robinson caught two passes for 18 yards while rushing once for five yards.

Out of high school, Robinson was considered a 4-star athlete and was a top-350 player in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. The same rankings also listed him as a top-20 athlete in the class of 2019.

Robinson chose Virginia Tech over offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia, and several others.

Mark Stoops and his staff will be looking to add several key playmakers to add alongside a young core of receivers who have come to Lexington in the last two recruiting classes. With Wan’Dale Robinson likely headed to the NFL Draft and Josh Ali finishing up his last year of eligibility, offensive coordinator Liam Coen will have to replace practically everything from this season's receiving core. Adding a proven playmaker such as Robinson is a must.

Alongside Robinson, Kentucky has been mentioned alongside Louisville transfer Jordan Watkins. Be on the lookout for the Cats to try and land several wideouts from the portal.

