John Calipari gives positive health update on Davion Mintz and others

Davion Mintz is finally back.

After missing several weeks due to illness, the sixth-year guard has returned to practice for the Kentucky Wildcats, according to head coach John Calipari, who made the announcement during his Monday call-in show.

Based on Cal’s remarks, Mintz should be healthy enough to play in Tuesday’s matchup with Southern, though he could be eased back into the lineup after such a long layoff.

Mintz should be fully ready for Saturday’s clash with Notre Dame in South Bend, arguably the Wildcats’ toughest game since facing Duke in Game 1.

Calipari also revealed that the rest of the team is practicing, though Bryce Hopkins is still a bit limited due to his lingering back injury.

John Calipari says during his weekly radio show that Davion Mintz is back from his illness and looked really good. “Made every shot.” They’ve had a full team for a couple of practices. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) December 6, 2021

John Calipari says Kentucky's team is almost back to full strength. Davion Mintz, Daimion Collins, Keion Brooks Jr., Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware all back to 100%. Bryce Hopkins "still beat up a little bit," but practicing. https://t.co/V0gVghW5Qv — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 6, 2021

Overall, this is great news and just what Kentucky needed as the schedule starts heating up again.

After Notre Dame, the Wildcats have a matchup with Ohio State in Las Vegas, followed by the annual rivalry clash with the Louisville Cardinals.

With a full and healthy roster, Kentucky is absolutely capable of acing all three early-season tests and kicking off the new year with just one loss as SEC plays begins.

Here’s to hoping the Wildcats are able to stay healthy the rest of the season and we see exactly what this team is capable of.

