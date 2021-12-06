Where UK stands in new top 25 polls and NET rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats may be riding a six-game winning streak, but they managed to take a small dip in the latest top 25 polls.

After a one-game week in which the Wildcats defeated Central Michigan 85-57, they fell one spot to No. 10 in the new AP Poll. Alabama moved past the Cats to No. 9 following a win over Gonzaga last week.

Speaking of SEC teams, the league now has seven members in this week’s top 25 after LSU checked in at No. 25. Arkansas (12), Tennessee (13), Auburn (18) and Florida (20) made up the rest.

At the top, Purdue is ranked No. 1 overall for the first time in program history. Baylor, Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga made up the rest of the top five.

It was a similar story with the new Coaches Top 25 Poll, where Kentucky dropped two spots to No. 12. Alabama (9), Arkansas (10), Tennessee (14), Florida (16), Auburn (21) and LSU (24) made up the rest of the SEC.

Oh, and Memphis is unranked in both polls. Pity.

Purdue Baylor Duke UCLA Gonzaga Villanova Texas Kansas Alabama Kentucky Arizona Arkansas Tennessee Houston Connecticut USC Iowa State Auburn Michigan State Florida Ohio State Wisconsin Seton Hall BYU LSU

Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2

Purdue Baylor Duke UCLA Gonzaga Villanova Kansas Arizona Alabama Arkansas Texas Kentucky Houston Tennessee Southern California Florida Wisconsin Connecticut Iowa State Michigan State Auburn Ohio State Brigham Young LSU Seton Hall

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado State (9-0) 79; Illinois (6-2) 41; St. Bonaventure (7-1) 34; Texas Tech (6-1) 29; Xavier (7-1) 24; San Francisco (9-0) 21; Michigan (5-3) 18; Memphis (5-3) 15; Iowa (7-1) 13; Providence (8-1) 13; North Carolina (6-2) 12; Indiana (7-1) 10; Minnesota (7-0) 7; Oklahoma (7-1) 7; Weber State (8-0) 3; Wake Forest (8-1) 2; Loyola-Chicago (7-2) 1; Utah Valley (7-1) 1; Wyoming (8-0) 1.

In addition, the first edition of the NET rankings are out. Kentucky checked in at No. 39, largely due to playing five Quad 4 teams thus far in Mount St. Mary’s, Robert Morris, Central Michigan, Albany and North Florida.

The Cats do have a home win over No. 88 Ohio, which is considered a Quad 3 win. They also have a Quad 1 loss to Duke.

This week, Kentucky hosts No. 255 Southern, a Quad I game, then plays at No. 157 Notre Dame, a Quad 3 game.

Next week, Kentucky will face No. 28 Ohio State in Vegas, which will be a Quad 1 game.